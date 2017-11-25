Liquor Worth Rs 2.2 Crore Seized In Gandhinagar Ahead Of Gujarat Polls

Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 2.2 crore was seized by the Gujarat Police in Gandhinagar, ahead of the state assembly elections. This is one of the biggest seizures of alcohol in Gujarat recent times, police officials said.The police seized 75,968 bottles of IMFL worth Rs 2,20,88,000 and five vehicles from Khoraj village late last night, according to a statement released by the Election Commission."A criminal case has been registered vide Adalaj PSCR No.6266 /2017 under Section 66B, 65A C, 98(2), 116B etc of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949 in this regard and investigation is being carried out into the ownership of vehicles seized during the raid and to identify various people associated with the transportation, storage and sale of liquor," the Election Commission said in a statement according to news agency IANS.According to the poll panel, liquor is widely used to persuade voters in the dry state during elections. The place where the liquor was seized was taken on rent by a resident of Uttar Pradesh under the pretext of running a metal scrap business, the police said. The area was being illegally used as godown for bootlegging, it added. Gujarat goes to polls on December 9 and 14.(With Inputs From Agencies)