Lion Severely Injured After Being Hit By Goods Train In Gujarat: Official

The injured lion has been taken to a zoo in Junagadh for treatment (Representational)

A lion was severely injured after it was hit by a goods train today near Rajula town in Gujarat's Amreli district, an official said.

A team has been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, the official said.

The lion, aged between 5 and 9 years, was hit by a goods train which plies between Rajula and Pipavav port in Amreli district.

"Forest officials learnt about the incident from trackers. The injured lion was first shifted to Babarkot rescue centre and then taken to Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh for further treatment," said Deputy Conservator of Forests, Nisha Raj.

Chief Conservator of Forest, DT Vasavada, said the lion sustained severe injuries, but it will survive.

He said the government had asked Railway authorities in the past to limit the speed of trains passing through forest areas.

In 2018, two lions and a lioness were mowed down by a Pipavav-Botad goods train in the adjoining Savarkundla taluka of Amreli when a pride of six lions was walking along the railway tracks.



