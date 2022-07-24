Lion Kills Man In Gujarat, Animal Captured Using Tranquiliser Gun: Official

The Asiatic lion, around eight years of age, was caught early morning on Sunday. (Representational image)

An 18-year-old farm labourer was mauled to death by a lion in Gujarat's Amreli district, forest officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

The man-eater Asiatic lion, around eight years of age, was caught early morning on Sunday after extensive efforts and taken to a rescue centre, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Gir (East), Rajdeepsinh Jhala said.

Bhaydesh Payar, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was returning to Nanidhari village in Tulsishyam range forest area from work when the lion attacked him and dragged him away, he said.

"Locals reported the incident to the forest department. A team rushed and found the victim's remains. Soon after, efforts were made to capture the lion," the official said.

The lion was captured using a tranquiliser gun and taken to a rescue centre at Dhari, he said.

The Asiatic lions are found in parts of Gujarat's Saurashtra region, including the Gir forest.

As per the June 2020 census, there were 674 lions in the Gir forest region, an increase from 523 big cats recorded in 2015.