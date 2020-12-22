Lion Falls Into 20-Foot Deep Gujarat well, Rescued After 4 Hours

The incident happened in Khodada village in Mangrol taluka and the animal may have fallen into the almost-dry farm well, which does not have a parapet wall, while chasing prey, said forest official PD Chudasama.

A lion was rescued with the help of ropes and a cage after it fell into a well. (Representational)

Junagadh:

A lion was rescued with the help of ropes and a cage after it fell into a 20-foot deep well in Gujarat's Junagadh on Monday, a forest department official said.

"The four-hour long rescue operation involved tying a rope around the lion and then pulling and guiding it to the cage we had lowered into the 20-foot deep well. It has been shifted to an animal care centre," Mr Chudasama said.

A pride of lions has settled outside Khodada village, a considerable distance from Gir Sanctuary, for some time now, the official added.

