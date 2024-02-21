'Like Lord Krishna Was Present': Arvind Kejriwal On Supreme Court's Chandigarh Order

Invoking the Bhagavad Gita in the Delhi Assembly, Mr Kejriwal also slammed the BJP

Hailing the Supreme Court's verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral poll, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it seemed that Lord Krishna was present in the court and speaking through the Chief Justice.

Invoking the Bhagavad Gita in the Delhi Assembly, Mr Kejriwal also slammed the BJP.

"It was a different atmosphere in the Supreme Court yesterday (Tuesday), it felt like Lord Shri Krishna was right there, speaking through the medium of the Chief Justice of India," the chief minister said.

On Tuesday, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud overturned the result of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the BJP candidate had emerged an unlikely winner, and declared the AAP-Congress alliance nominee Kuldeep Kumar as the new mayor.

Mr Kejriwal said god decided to intervene and put an end to the prevailing "adharm (unrighteousness)" of the BJP.

Hitting back, the BJP said Mr Kejriwal's occasional references to Lord Ram and Wednesday's mention of Lord Krishna indicates his fear of jail in connection with the excise policy case.

"It is extremely surprising to witness Arvind Kejriwal mentioning verses from the Bhagavad Gita today. I hope that the chief minister will also read those verses of Bhagavad Gita where Lord Krishna explains that humans have to face the consequences of their actions," the BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

Alleging rigging in the Chandigarh mayoral poll, Mr Kejriwal claimed in the assembly that the same thing happened in Pakistan.

"Even in Pakistan, the spirit of the Election Commissioner of Rawalpindi was awakened who came and said that he defeated those who were winning with a huge majority and declared winners those who were losing," Mr Kejriwal said and added, in a dig at the BJP, "These people turned our country into Pakistan." He said all the devotees of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Shiv-Parvati are with the country and the "adharm" of the BJP will come to an end and "dharm (righteousness)" will prevail.

During a hearing on Monday, the Chief Justice had voiced displeasure over the way the mayoral poll in Chandigarh was held and told Returning Officer Anil Masih that he could be prosecuted. Masih allegedly put 'X' marks on ballot papers that were captured on CCTV camera.

Speaking in the Assembly, Mr Kejriwal asserted that it was Lord Krishna who didn't let the cameras be turned off to bring out the real face of the BJP in front of everyone.

He claimed that the Supreme Court's verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral poll is a strong message to increasing dictatorship in the country.

Mr Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP over the ongoing farmers' protest and said it is not allowing the agitating farmers to enter Delhi.

"Why don't they allow the farmers to come to Delhi? They do not pay the price for their crops and also do not listen to them," he said.

