Like 'Ghajini' Character, Congress Forgets Promises After Polls: Devendra Fadnavis

The character played by Aamir Khan in the 2008 Hindi film suffers from amnesia. (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Congress leaders suffer from memory loss like the protagonist of the film 'Ghajini' as they promptly forget their poll promises after winning.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was speaking at a campaign rally for party candidate Archana Chitnis in Burhanpur assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 17 elections.

"Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi come and make announcements. Kamal Nath also gives assurances on a daily basis. Ask them which of the assurances given in (Congress-ruled) Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan were fulfilled. They suffer from amnesia. Have you seen the movie Ghajini? Congress is suffering from the disease of Ghajini," he said.

Congress leaders make announcements and forget them after winning, Mr Fadnavis added. "After winning elections, they think about their families. They do not think about the people and the poor. On the other hand, under the rule of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (MP Chief Minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attention was paid to the common people and poor," he said.

The slogan promising 'roti, kapda aur makan' was being given since the first government was formed in the country after Independence, but it was fulfilled when the Modi government came to power at the Centre, the BJP leader said.

Five crore poor families got pucca houses in the last nine years and the poor also got electricity, LPG cylinders at subsidised rate and other facilities, Mr Fadnavis said.

Five crore people are getting free ration in Madhya Pradesh, he said while mentioning other schemes like tap water to every home and Ayushman scheme for free medical treatment.

