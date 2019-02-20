Light Rain In Delhi, 12 Trains Delayed Due To Fog

12 trains of Northern Railways are running late due to fog.

Light rain and fog greeted residents of New Delhi and its neighbouring areas early morning today even as the temperatures were slightly higher than Tuesday. At least 12 trains of Northern Railways were delayed due to fog, according to news agency ANI.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius for today while the maximum is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius. The sky will be generally cloudy with chances of light rain, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm, lightning and gusty winds have been predicted for Thursday at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and New Delhi. There are chances of heavy rain and snow at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh today and tomorrow, the weather department said.

The centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the overall air quality in New Delhi is in the 'moderate' category today.

"The air quality is expected to remain in same category for tomorrow. A fresh western disturbance is approaching the Delhi region while associated strong winds are expected to disperse the pollutants but boundary layer height, which is still low, will counter the positive impact. Hence, air quality will remain in higher end of 'moderate' to lower end of 'poor' till February 22," it said.

On Tuesday, many parts of New Delhi and adjoining areas witnessed rain and thundershower due to an active western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir.

According to private weather monitor Skymet, these on and off rains will continue lashing the northern region til February 22. There are also chances of hailstorm at one or two places, but the intensity will remain on the lower side, it said.