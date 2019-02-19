More Rain Forecast In Delhi Till Thursday, Air Quality Likely To Improve

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed light showers on Monday evening, resulting in a dip in temperature.

Thunderstorm and wind could disrupt railway and airline operations in the coming days as western disturbances are expected to bring rain across New Delhi and its adjoining areas, according to the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist and shallow fog for today, with the possibility of very light rainfall and thundershowers. The minimum temperature is expected to settle at 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Fairly widespread rain or snowfall will occur over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and scattered to fairly-widespread over Uttarakhand during the next four days, it said. Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, New Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh between February 18-21, the weather department added.

"Under the influence of western disturbances, strong winds and scattered rain can occur between February 18 and 21. This will have a positive influence on air quality. The air quality is expected to remain in the higher end of 'moderate' to the lower end of 'poor' till February 21," the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius. The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category on Monday and is likely to improve in the coming days, authorities said.

Until now, New Delhi has received excess rainfall by 112 per cent. The national capital region witnessed an intense spell of hailstorm on February 7.