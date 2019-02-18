Light Showers In Parts Of Delhi, Air Quality Remains 'Poor'

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed light showers on Monday evening, resulting in a dip in temperature. The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, and the humidity level oscillated between 98 ad 45 per cent, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category on Monday and is likely to improve in the coming days as there is a possibility of scattered rain and winds, authorities said.

According to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 254.

The weather office has forecast mist, shallow fog for Tuesday morning, with the possibility of very light rain and thundershowers.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 24 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather department said.

The air quality is expected to remain in the ''poor'' category tomorrow as well. Under the influence of western disturbances, strong winds and scattered rain can occur between February 18 and 21," the SAFAR said.

"This will have a positive influence on air quality. The air quality is expected to remain in the higher end of ''moderate'' to the lower end of ''poor'' till February 21.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature had settled at 21.9 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius.

With inputs from PTI