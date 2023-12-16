Lies Don't Get You Votes, Work Does: BJP Chief JP Nadda Jabs Congress

JP Nadda addressed a gathering at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday (File)

Times have changed and the report card speaks. Lies do not get votes but work does, BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday.

He said this while addressing a gathering at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, where a felicitation function was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only delivered what he had promised, but also what was not promised and people have faith in his guarantees, the BJP chief said, adding that the Congress resorts to lies in order to get votes while the BJP works for the welfare of the country's people and thus, gets elected.

Mr Nadda said the BJP-led Centre has given Rs 3,378 crore to Himachal Pradesh and added that the prime minister considers the hill state as his second home and would leave no stone unturned to help the people here.

"You spend the money and the Centre would give you more," he told the Congress government in the state.

Taking a dig at the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mr Nadda said there is only one guarantee of the Congress -- that the guarantee would not be fulfilled.

The women of Himachal Pradesh are still waiting for Rs 1,500 per month, people are still looking for English-medium government schools, youngsters are waiting for jobs while farmers are waiting for the time when cow dung and milk would be purchased from them for Rs 2 per kg and Rs 80-100 per litre respectively, he said.

This was Mr Nadda's first visit to his home state after the BJP's poll victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The BJP president was given a rousing reception at Bilaspur.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur asserted that the BJP would register a "hat-trick" in Himachal Pradesh by winning all the four Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 general election, adding that people would vote to make Modi the prime minister for a third straight time.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jai Ram Thakur described the BJP's poll victories in the three states as historic and exuded confidence that the party would once again form the government at the Centre.

State BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said the effective strategy of the prime minister, Nadda and the party's central leadership led to the electoral success in the three Hindi-heartland states.

Later, Mr Nadda took out a road show in the Sundernagar market area in Mandi district and inaugurated a newly constructed BJP office. He is scheduled to spend the night in Kullu, before leaving for Delhi on Sunday.

