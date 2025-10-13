Licence Of Tamil Nadu Firm Behind 'Killer' Cough Syrup Revoked

The Tamil Nadu Drug Control department has revoked the complete licence of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company, which manufactured 'Coldrif' cough syrup that led to the deaths of several children across India.

The state government has also ordered a thorough inspection of all pharmaceutical manufacturing units across Tamil Nadu.

According to an official statement from the Drug Control department, disciplinary action had earlier been taken against Sresan Pharma in 2021 and 2022 for lapses in compliance. However, as no inspection was conducted last year, two drug inspectors have now been suspended for negligence.

The statement further added that the licence of Sresan Pharma has been completely revoked, and orders for its closure have been issued. A comprehensive probe is also underway across all drug manufacturing companies in the state.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the Chennai residence of Renganathan, the owner of Sresan Pharma, and at the company's manufacturing unit in Kanchipuram. The Madhya Pradesh SIT team has brought Renganathan to the Kanchipuram unit for further inquiry.