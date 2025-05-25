Liberian Cargo Ship Sinks Near Kerala Coast, All 24 Crew Onboard Rescued

A Liberian cargo ship carrying 640 containers onboard, including 13 hazardous cargoes, has capsized and sunk in the sea off the coast of Kerala, officials said on Sunday, raising fears of environmental damage.

"In the early hours of 25 May, MSC ELSA 3 listed rapidly and capsized at position 09°18.76'N 076°08.12'E and sank," a Coast Guard statement said on Sunday.

It said the three remaining crew abandoned the sinking vessel and were rescued by INS Sujata, which joined operations last evening.

The ICG said the ship Saksham, equipped with pollution response equipment, has been positioned at the scene to respond to any oil spill scenario.

Of the 640 containers onboard, 13 contained hazardous cargo, while 12 containers with calcium carbide were present, it said.

"The ship had in its tanks 84.44 MT of diesel and 367.1 MT of furnace oil," the ICG said.

All 24 crew members ex Liberian-flagged container Vessel MSC ELSA 3 rescued safely, 21 by @IndiaCoastGuard & 03 by @indiannavy Ship Sujata after vessel sank off #Kochi this morning. Vessel was carrying 640 containers, including 13 containing hazardous cargo and 12 with calcium… pic.twitter.com/990qmogVJR — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 25, 2025

Noting that the sensitive coast of Kerala is home to both vivid biodiversity and is a major tourist attraction, it further said the ICG has geared up pollution response preparedness and coordination with the state administration for all possible scenarios.

"ICG aircraft with advanced oil spill mapping technology are undertaking an assessment of the situation. Presently, no oil spill has been reported," it added.

The Indian Coast Guard also said it is fully geared to respond to the emerging scenario and is closely monitoring the environmental impact in the aftermath of the sinking of MSC ELSA 3.

The development comes amid intense efforts by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard, which were exploring methods to assist in towing the vessel.

The Liberian container ship, carrying marine fuel, listed several degrees about 38 nautical miles off the Kerala coast on Saturday, causing its cargo to spill into the sea.

A Defence PRO said another vessel from the parent company had reached the area as part of the assistance efforts.

Earlier, authorities had stated that out of the 24 crew members on board, 21 were rescued, while three remained onboard as per instructions from the company.

He added that the Coast Guard, which spearheaded the rescue operation, and Indian Navy ships are maintaining their positions in the area and monitoring the situation.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has cautioned the general public against touching any cargo containers or oil spills that may wash ashore.

They have also urged people to immediately inform the police if they spot any containers or oil on the shore. The 184-metre-long vessel, MSC ELSA 3, departed for Kochi from Vizhinjam port on Friday.

At around 1.25 p.m. on May 24, the company owning the ship informed Indian authorities that it was listing by 26 degrees and sought urgent assistance.

The Coast Guard was coordinating rescue operations by maintaining ships and aircraft near the distressed vessel.

The vessel's 24-member crew comprises one Russian (the Master), 20 Filipinos, two Ukrainians, and one Georgian national.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, there is a possibility that cargo --including containers and oil-- may wash ashore. KSDMA also warned that oil films could appear along parts of the coast.

The Coast Guard has confirmed that the vessel was carrying Marine Gas Oil (MGO) and Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO).

