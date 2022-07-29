Leopard Spotted In UP's Ayodhya, People Told To Avoid Walks

The usually busy roads and lanes inside the cantonment area were deserted.

Authorities have advised people to discontinue their morning and evening walks after a leopard was sighted in the Faizabad cantonment area here, officials said.

The cantonment board on Thursday issued an advisory urging to people, including school-going children, to remain alert.

Yashpal Singh, chief executive officer of the cantonment board, said a leopard has been spotted and pug marks have also been found.

"The Board has advised morning and evening walkers to discontinue their walks till the wild animal is caught," he said.

"Many people reported that they saw the leopard," Mr Singh said.

District Forest Officer Sitanshu Pandey said the forest department has installed cages at different spots in the woods adjacent to the cantonment to trap the animal.

"We have constituted three teams of wildlife experts to comb the nearby jungle and residential areas to search the wild animal," he said.

"I have also requested for tranquiliser guns to overpower the animal and asked officials to install cameras in the forest to follow the movement of the leopard," the officer said.

