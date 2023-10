Efforts are on to capture the leopard and release him to the forest

Panic gripped the residents of Maharashtra's Kopargaon after a leopard strayed into a residential area of the town.

A video shows the leopard roaming on a road in Kopargaon.

The people then informed the Forest Department officials who rushed to the spot to capture the leopard.

