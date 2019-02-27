Leopard Kills Infant In Gujarat

Forest officials are trying to trap the leopard (Representational)

A toddler was mauled to death by a leopard in Sarasiya range of Gir forest in Amreli district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around midnight on Monday when the leopard sneaked into the house of a farmer at Gopalgam village of the district and took away the victim, aged approximately two years, said senior forest officer D T Vasavada.

"After entering the house, the leopard caught hold of the sleeping boy and started running towards the forest area. However, the boy''s grandfather, who was working nearby, shouted for help. Hearing the noise, the leopard left the dead child and ran away," mr Vasavada said.

According to the forest official, in the wake of the incident, cages are being placed near the spot to trap the animal.