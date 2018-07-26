Leopard Enters A House In Maharashtra Village, Rescued After 9 Hours

The family members in the house had a miraculous escape. (Representational)

A female leopard was rescued from a house in Gondia district of Maharashtra after a nine-hour operation on Wednesday, forest officials said.

The sub-adult big cat strayed into the house of Mansaram Kamble in Baradtoli village in the early hours in search of a prey, a senior Forest official said.

He said the big cat has been killing domestic animals in Baradtoli, Singletoli and adjoining hamlets since the last three days.

The Kambles had a miraculous escape as they rushed out of the house immediately after seeing the feline approaching, and locked the door from outside.

After receiving information, teams of officials of forest and police departments reached the spot.

They used smoke and burst crackers, but the leopard didn't budge.

A special team finally succeeded in tranquilising the big cat after nine hours since it strayed into the house of the villager.

The big cat was released in the forests in evening.

