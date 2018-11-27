Leopard Cub Found Hiding Under Parked Car Near Court Complex In Shimla

According to eyewitnesses, the leopard cub was hiding under a parked car in shimla and the police was informed about it who then called the forests officials.

All India | | Updated: November 27, 2018 13:34 IST
Officials said the leopard cub will be examined and then released in its natural habitat.


Shimla: 

The residents of Shimla gripped with panic after a leopard cub was spotted near district courts complex at Chakkar on Tuesday morning. The animal was later rescued by forest officials.

According to eyewitnesses, the cub was hiding under a parked car and the police was informed about it who then called the forests officials.

"We received the call from police control room located at the Mall Road regarding the presence of a leopard cub at Chakkar," Range Forests officer Himanshu told PTI.

"The rescue team reached the spot and captured the cub using a net instead of a tranquilizer gun and took it to Tuti Kandi rescue and rehabilitation centre," he added.

The cub was rescued after a call made to the forest officials.

Although, catching hold of the cub was not an easy task for the officials as it kept shifting spots underneath the parked cars, the eyewitnesses said.

The veterinary doctor will examine the cub at Tuti Kandi and subsequently it will be released in its natural habitat, the official said.

Prima facie, it seems that the cub was separated from its mother, he added. 

