Legendary Singer Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72 After Prolonged Illness: Family

Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, who gave memorable hits like 'Chitthi aayi hai', died after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed today. He was 72.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas on 26 February due to a prolonged illness," read a statement from the Udhas family.

Udhas, who made a mark as a playback singer in Hindi films, including "Naam", "Saajan" and "Mohra", died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, news agency PTI said quoting a family source.

'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo' are among his evergreen ghazals.

The singer performed at concerts around the world and had many albums to his name.

The last rites will be held on Tuesday.