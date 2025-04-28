Legendary Malayalam Filmmaker Shaji N Karun Dies At 73

Legendary Malayalam filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N Karun, known for his pathbreaking films and distinctive style of movie making, died here on Monday, industry sources said.

He was 73.

Shaji N Karun had been unwell for some time and was battling health issues, they said.

The death of the eminent filmmaker comes days after he was honoured with the J C Daniel Award for lifetime contribution to Malayalam cinema, the highest film honour instituted by the state government, at a function here.

One of the pioneers of new wave cinema in Malayalam, Shaji Neelakantan Karunakaran, popularly known as Shaji N Karun, was among the few filmmakers who took the legacy of Malayalam cinema to the international audience breaking all the barriers.

His debut film, 'Piravi' (1988), was screened at nearly 70 international film festivals, while his second film, 'Swaham' (1994), was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. His 'Vanaprastham' (1999) was also screened at Cannes.

Shaji N Karun's films have won seven national awards and as many Kerala State Awards. His 'Kutty Srank' bagged the national award for Best Feature Film in 2010.

A recipient of the Padma Shri and the French honour "Order of Arts and Letters," Karun was the premiere chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

He also served as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)