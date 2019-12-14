Left, Opposition Congress To Stage Joint Protest Against Citizenship Law

Pinarayi Vijayan has vowed not to let the Citizenship law be implemented in Kerala (File Photo)

Ruling CPI (M) and Opposition Congress in Kerala have come together to stage a joint sit-in protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala informed reporters in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will join the protestors at Martyrs Column on December 16.

"We requested the Chief Minister to have a joint agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The CM has agreed," he said.

"All ministers, leaders of the Assembly and Opposition will sit together at Martyrs Column on December 16 to raise our voices," the Congress leader added.

Chief Minister Vijayan has called the Act "unconstitutional" and has vowed not to let it be implemented in the state.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on Thursday.