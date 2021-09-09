Greater Noida To Replace 54,000 Street Lights With LEDs, Save Rs 15 Crore Per Year In Bills

Three firms had sent proposals for the job and Surya Roshni won the contract (Representational)

All sodium-based bulbs in street lights in Greater Noida will be replaced with LEDs by Diwali next year, officials said on Wednesday, in a decision that would reduce energy consumption and save an estimated Rs 15 crore of taxpayers' money per year.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) had floated a tender for replacement of the 54,000 high-pressure sodium bulbs on street lights and private firm Surya Roshni has won the contract for the project, the officials said.

“With the installation of LED lights, the roads will be better illuminated, it will reduce energy consumption and money will also be saved. The work on the project will start around Diwali this year and the company has been given a one-year time to complete the work,” GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan said.

The authority said street lights in Greater Noida consume about 30 million units of electricity with an annual bill of Rs 30 crore but both these are expected to go down by half with the installation of the LED lights.

Three firms had sent proposals for the job and Surya Roshni won the contract on the basis of its lowest bid of Rs 48 crore for installing 54,000 LED bulbs on street lights across Greater Noida, according to officials.

The other joint venture bids were made by UPRNN, Philips, Zeptec, and Polycab while Surya Roshni was the third bidder, the officials said.

The contract also binds the contractor with responsibility of maintenance of the LED lights for a period of seven years, they added.

Another significant aspect of the new installation would be the Geographic Information System (GIS) that would connect each street light with the GNIDA office, according to the authority.

“Senior officers at GNIDA office will keep a tab on the lighting system and the GIS would inform about non-functional street lights and this way the lights could be fixed immediately,” an official said.