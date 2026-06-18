Learning Begins With Play: Inside The Made In Play Summit By EkStep Foundation & NDTV

What if play was not just something children do to pass time, but the very foundation on which they learn, grow and understand the world? That was the central idea behind the Made In Play Summit, a national initiative presented by Bachpan Manao by EkStep Foundation and NDTV. Bringing together educators, child development experts, authors, urban planners, entrepreneurs and grassroots educators, the summit explored one powerful message: childhood is made in play. The event opened with a simple yet important reminder – play is not separate from learning. It is learning. As speakers discussed everything from brain development and education to city design and parenting, one thing became clear: children need more opportunities to play, explore and simply be themselves.

Play Is The Brain's Favourite Way To Learn

The first panel focused on the science, heart and joy of play. Developmental paediatrician Dr Sameer Dalwai explained how play shapes a child's brain from the earliest years.

“Play is that aspect of humanity that allows a child to develop rational thinking, understand delayed gratification and learn the art of communication,” he said.

Adding an Indian perspective, Dr Swati Popat Vats, President of Podar Education Network, spoke about how creativity and problem-solving are deeply rooted in Indian culture.

“Jugaad comes through play. You tinker, you experiment, and that is what makes us solution seekers,” she said.

She also highlighted that songs, games and stories help children build long-term memory, making play-based learning essential. The discussion then moved from science to emotions. Author Paro Anand reflected on the importance of giving children time rather than constantly filling their schedules. Sharing a story about a student who wrote a book based on his hectic routine, she said,

“That is what I wish for families – that they give children time.”

Author and journalist Natasha Badhwar spoke about how spending time with children can transform adults too.

“The most transformative experience has been spending time with children. It put me in touch with the core of me,” she shared.

The session also highlighted findings from Voices of Play, a book created after conversations with over 4,000 children across India. Children described play as a source of happiness, friendship, freedom and emotional comfort.

Rethinking Spaces For Play

The second panel explored whether today's cities and communities are doing enough to support play. Sanjeev Khirwar, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, acknowledged that opportunities for outdoor play are shrinking.

“Parents are not very secure sending their children out to play. Technology and smartphones have also made children a bit more insular,” he noted.

For Meeta Sharma, Founder of Shumee Toys, the issue became personal after becoming a mother. She said she saw a growing focus on academics while play was slowly being pushed aside.

“Through play is where learning happens. I wanted to bring the power of play back into children's lives,” she said.

Designing better play environments was another key theme. Aditi Agarwal, Founder and Lead Designer at Gudgudee Designs, challenged the idea that playgrounds are only about swings and slides.

“Play could be blowing bubbles, colouring, imagining or exploring. Anything could be play,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of creating spaces that support physical, sensory, cognitive and social development while also being inclusive for children with disabilities. Urban designer Radhika Mathur argued that child-friendly cities benefit everyone.

“When you're making a city for a child, you're making a city for the elderly, for the disabled and for everyone,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ronny Gulati, Co-founder and Managing Director of Inme Learning, described play as freedom.

“Play is about doing things without boundaries. Research can only happen if you let go and don't create rules,” he said.

Celebrating The People Who Make Play Possible

The final session honoured educators and caregivers who bring play into children's lives every day. Tabassum, an Anganwadi educator from Delhi, said her biggest goal is simple:

“The kids who come to me should go back with a smile on their face.”

Sunita, an Anganwadi educator from Greater Noida, highlighted the importance of patience and empathy.

“We can't pressure children. We have to let them do what they want to do. That's how they learn to love us and space.”

Education expert Nanu Rekhi emphasised that children are naturally curious and exploratory. Play, she said, is often the first way they express that curiosity. Closing the discussion, Parul Bajaj, IB PYP Facilitator at Learners International School, spoke about how modern education is moving beyond marks.

“We are focusing on the process of learning, not just the progress,” she said, explaining how schools today are paying closer attention to skills such as collaboration, thinking and self-management.

As the summit concluded, one message stood out above all else: play is not a break from learning. It is the foundation of learning, creativity, confidence and well-being. Protecting childhood means protecting play – and that responsibility belongs to all of us.