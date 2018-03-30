Learn, Earn, Return: Venkaiah Naidu's Mantra For Students Going Abroad

Mr Naidu delivered the convocation address at Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth here.
"I understand that many students, after graduation, might prefer to pursue further studies in institutes of higher education, either in India or abroad.
"There is nothing wrong in furthering your career prospects, but my advice to anybody who ventures to go abroad is to return and serve the motherland," he said.
"Go, learn, earn and return to the motherland," he said.
Do not to neglect or forget the mother tongue, the place of birth and the motherland, the vice president said.
The British left their education system behind and "reset our minds", he said, adding, "The earlier we come out of that mindset, it is better for our society."
The vice president said his definition of patriotism is loving the country.
Innovation is most important in today's world, Mr Naidu said, adding, "Do not ape your predecessors or peers blindly. Think creatively to find solutions to the problems faced by the society."