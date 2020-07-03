'Leading From The Front': Amit Shah On PM Meeting Troops In Ladakh

PM Leh visit: Amit Shah said PM Narendra Modi is leading from the front

Home Minister Amit Shah today praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going to Ladakh and addressing troops amid the tension with China along the Line of Actual Control or LAC.

"Leading from the front. Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji with our brave and courageous personnel of Army, Air Force & ITBP at a forward location in Ladakh. This visit of honourable PM will surely boost the morale of our valorous soldiers," Mr Shah tweeted.

Tension escalated between the two countries after 20 soldiers laid down their lives for India during a violent stand-off with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley on June 15. Some 45 Chinese soldiers were also killed or injured, sources had told NDTV.

In the surprise visit to the forward area, PM Modi reached Leh along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and army chief General MM Naravane and from there went to Nimu post. The Prime Minister was briefed by senior army officers on the situation along the LAC.

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains on the banks of the Indus river and is surrounded by the Zanskar range.

In his address to troops, PM Modi said, "Your bravery and dedication for the motherland is unparalleled. Every single Indian across the world, especially in India, has the belief that you all can deliver and keep the nation strong and safe."

"Your courage is higher than the heights where you all are stationed. Your arms are as strong as the mountains that surround you. Your confidence, determination and belief is as immovable (Atal) and the peaks here," he said.

India has banned 59 Chinese apps amid the border tension, in signs that the country could be taking a multi-dimensional approach to tackling China, from trade to military.

India's surprise move has affected Chinese tech firms at a time when they are starting to make inroads into the country's vast market where mobile phone usage is high and data is relatively cheaper compared to other nations.