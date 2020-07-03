Only The Brave Deliver Peace: PM Modi's Strong Message In Ladakh

PM Modi in Ladakh: PM Modi reached Ladakh early this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing troops during a surprise visit to a forward post in Ladakh today, said: "The weak can never accomplish peace, the brave do." Describing the soldiers as "the braves of the soil", the Prime Minister said the "enemy has seen your fire and fury," delivering a strong, direct message to China after the June 15 clash in which 20 soldiers were killed in action.

"Your bravery and dedication for the motherland is unparalleled. Every single Indian across the world, especially in India, has the belief that you all can deliver and keep the nation strong and safe. Your courage is higher than the heights where you all are stationed. Your arms are as strong as the mountains that surround you. Your confidence, determination and belief is as immovable (Atal) and the peaks here," he said.

"The conditions in which you all deliver your best are among the toughest in the world, and you have proven time and again that the Indian armed force is mightier and better than everyone else in the world."

Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" rang out when he arrived at Nimu earlier today. A video shows soldiers cheering as the Prime Minister walked amidst them, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and Army Chief General MM Naravane. He was flown by chopper to Nimu, 11,000 feet up in the Himalayas and on the banks of the river Indus.

Sitting in a camouflage tent, PM Modi interacted with soldiers from the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police. Later, he addressed the troops.

"Our enemies have seen your Fire and your Fury," he said, addressing the XIV Corps of the Army in Leh that is called the Fire and Fury Corps.

