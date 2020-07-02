Blocking Chinese Apps Was 'Digital Strike': Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Chinese apps ban: Ravi Shankar Prasad said Chinese apps have been banned to protect data

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said India's surprise move to ban 59 Chinese apps days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh was a "digital strike".

"We banned Chinese apps to protect data of countrymen; it was a digital strike," Mr Prasad said at a BJP rally in West Bengal today, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

"India is for peace, but if somebody casts an evil eye we will give a befitting reply," the Law, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister said, echoing a similar statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made last week on the India-China border tension.

A section of the media had called India move's to ban the Chinese apps, including the wildly popular TikTok, a "digital airstrike" in allusion to India bombing a camp of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot in February last year.

India was TikTok's top market, accounting for 30 per cent of its two billion downloads worldwide. TikTok parent ByteDance had laid out plans to invest $1 billion in India and had hired several senior executives since 2019.

The rest 58 apps with Chinese links blocked by the government include WeChat and UC Browser. The Indian government's TikTok account MyGov, which had 1.1 million followers, has been disabled.

Sina Weibo, China's answer to Twitter, has deleted PM Modi's account at the request of the Indian embassy. Two posts could still not be deleted because they featured PM Modi's photos with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Chinese app cannot delete photos of their President easily, people with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV.

India's surprise move has affected Chinese tech firms at a time when they are starting to make inroads into the country's vast market where mobile phone usage is high and data is relatively cheaper compared to other nations.

The centre's decision could also have wider geopolitical consequences as the US works to get support of nations to stop using Huawei Technologies for 5G networks. India's actions may give confidence to nations to weigh the extent to which they let China collect user data - and potentially economic leverage in future disputes.