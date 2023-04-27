People Pay Homage To Parkash Badal Ahead Of Cremation At Ancestral Village

Parkash Singh Badal died on Tuesday at the age of 95. The cremation will take place at around 1 pm today.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami were among those who paid their last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal today.

The Akali stalwart will be cremated at the family's agriculture land where a raised platform has been erected for performing the last rites.

His body is kept at his residence for the last 'darshan' with people in large numbers queuing up to pay tributes and express grief with the family.

Parkash Singh Badals's son Sukhbir Badal, his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, their two daughters and a son stood besides him at their residence.

Former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, the estranged nephew of Parkash Singh Badal, and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, were among those who paid homage to the Akali leader besides ex Union minister Praful Patel and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Condoling the former Chief Minister's death, Mr Sirsa said Parkash Singh Badal was an institution in himself and with his death, an era has ended.

"Everything can be learnt from Sardar Parkash Singh Badal saab. Be it time management, issues related to the community and the state. We learnt a lot from Badal saab," said Mr Sirsa who left the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in 2021 to join the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several political leaders on Wednesday had paid floral tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at the SAD office in Chandigarh where his body was kept for some time.

The body was then brought to Badal village in Muktsar district on Wednesday night.

When the vehicle carrying Parkash Badal's remains headed to Badal village on Wednesday, party supporters and many common people stood along both sides of the highway to catch a glimpse of the leader.

The Punjab government and the Chandigarh administration have declared a public mourning on Thursday as a mark of respect to the former Chief Minister.

The grand old man of Punjab politics first became Chief Minister in 1970, heading a coalition government that did not complete its term. He served as Chief Minister in 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-2017.



