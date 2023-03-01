Leaders In Maharashtra Assembly Slam Sanjay Raut's 'Group Of Thieves' Remark

Sanjay Raut's "group of thieves" comment was slammed by rival leaders in the Maharashtra assembly

The Maharashtra Assembly turned into a noisy house on Wednesday morning over the reported remark of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut calling the legislature a "chormandal" (body of thieves), with ruling and opposition members criticising the utterance.

The issue was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar as soon as the Lower House assembled for the day.

"The lawmakers are being called thieves and it is an insult to the state," he said.

Atul Bhatkhalkar, another BJP legislator, said he has submitted a notice of breach of privilege against Raut, who is a Rajya Sabha member, and urged Speaker Rahul Narvekar to admit it.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat also said that such remarks were unacceptable. Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are allies of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

"There is a need to check what actually has been said. At the same time, everyone should be careful what words are spoken in the House. We have also been called 'anti-nationals'," Thorat said.

As the MLAs from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena insisted that the notice be accepted, the Lower House was adjourned thrice - first for 10 minutes by Speaker Narvekar, followed by 20 minutes and 30 minutes by presiding officer Yogesh Sagar.

Earlier in the day, talking to reporters in Kolhapur, Raut allegedly called the "vidhimandal" (legislature) a "chormandal" (a body of thieves).

