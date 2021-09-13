Leaders From BJP, Other Haryana Based Parties Join Congress

Ashok Goel Mangaliwala, Pawan Beniwal, Kanwarjit Singh have joined the Congress.

Haryana-based industrialist Ashok Goel Mangaliwala, BJP leader Pawan Beniwal and Indian National Lok Dal leader Kanwarjit Singh on Monday joined the Congress in the presence of party's state in-charge Vivek Bansal and state chief Kumari Selja.

Mr Bansal claimed that the winds are blowing in favour of the Congress and against the BJP in Haryana, and hoped those who have joined will contribute in strengthening the party further.

Ms Selja said these leaders have quit the BJP and come into the Congress fold due to the BJP's "anti-people policies".

"There are leaders who understand that the Congress is the only viable option to the BJP which has proved to be a failure in all spheres of governance in Haryana," she said.

She alleged that the BJP has become a "paper leak government" as many examination papers were leaked in the state.

Welcoming the three leaders in the Congress, Ms Selja said the BJP, both at the Centre and Haryana, is "anti-farmer and anti-labourer", and the Congress will work unitedly to oust this regime.

She also hoped the joinees will work effectively with Congress workers to strengthen the party. The joining of these leaders is also a clear reflection of which way the wind is blowing -- in favour of the Congress.

Mr Goel said he was attracted by the policies of the Congress for upliftment of common people.