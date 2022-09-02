Laxman Narasimhan Named New Starbucks CEO, Anand Mahindra Reacts

Anand Mahindra is absolutely elated with the appointment of Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO of Starbucks.

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan has been named the new Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of global coffee giant Starbucks, replacing Howard Schultz. The internet is beaming with joy, and business tycoon Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to share his pride over the appointment of Mr Narasimhan. The Mahindra Group Chairman, in his tweet, congratulated the new CEO of Starbucks and how the appointment of Indian-origin CEOs has become an "unstoppable trend".

Mr Mahindra's tweet read, “What was initially a trickle of water has turned into a Tsunami. The appointment of Indian-origin CEOs at the world's most iconic companies is now an unstoppable trend. International boardrooms consider them to be almost ‘safe' leadership bets.”

What was initially a trickle of water has turned into a Tsunami. The appointment of Indian-origin CEOs at the world's most iconic companies is now an unstoppable trend. International boardrooms consider them to be almost ‘safe' leadership bets. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽https://t.co/PxbrOMK7Aa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 2, 2022

Mr Mahindra's tweet to his 9.7 million followers managed to garner 2,219 likes and 212 retweets. Several fans and followers on Twitter shared their thoughts on the appointment of Mr Narasimhan. A tweet read, “As an Indian-origin CEO/COO of a tech company I can see the big business move here. This is why we're bringing #SolidBlockTech to India. Looking forward to work with you in the future Sir,” a user said. Another tweet read, “Can't wait to drink cutting chai/ cutting cappuccino, croissant vada pav, or shrinkand smoothie at Starbucks amrutulya #Starbucks #starbucksceo #starbucksceo.”

“One company, one position and one country at a time, Indians are leading the world,” expressed a third.

Mr Narasimhan, 55, earlier served at Reckitt Benckiser Group (which owns brands like Lysol, Durex, and Mucines) and PepsiCo. He announced on Thursday that he will be stepping down from his role and he is all set to join Starbucks in October. According to CNBC, at Starbucks, Mr Narasimhan will have to tackle a number of challenges. In its home market, Starbucks is facing a union push, with more than 200 stores in the US voting to organise under Workers United.