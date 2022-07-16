'Laws Being Passed Without Deliberation, Scrutiny': Chief Justice NV Ramana

The Chief Justice said that he respects lawmakers and is not criticising them

Laws are being passed without deliberation and scrutiny as politics in the current times has "become acrimonious", Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said today, urging politicians not to turn political opposition into hostility as it negates democracy.

"Accountability forms the core principle of democracy. Particularly, the leaders in the opposition used to play a stellar role. There used to be a lot of mutual respect between the government and the opposition. Unfortunately the space for opposition is diminishing. We are witnessing laws being passed without detailed deliberation and scrutiny," said Chief Justice NV Ramana speaking at an event organised at the Rajasthan Assembly by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) .

Strengthening parliamentary democracy demands strengthening the opposition as well, underscored the Chief Justice.

"Instead of engaging in meaningful debates for furthering democracy, politics has become acrimonious. The diversity of opinion enriches polity and society. Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we are sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy," said the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice said that he has the highest respect for lawmakers and he is not criticising them but only expressing his concern. He said that laws which are not properly debated, later add to burden on judiciary because people file cases challenging those laws.

"An year ago, on independence day, I expressed my views on a decline in the quality of debate and, at times, even the lack of debate in the Legislative bodies. My observations were perceived in some quarters as criticism of law makers. No, it was not criticism of either law makers or of the legislature. I have highest regard for law makers and the Legislature. When I expressed those sentiments, my only concern was the burden imposed on the judiciary because of imperfections in law making. If the bills are thoroughly and dispassionately debated and all the well-meaning suggestions are accommodated, we will have better laws. Laws without deficiency save the judiciary from the avoidable burden of litigation," said the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice stressed that India was meant to be a "Parliamentary Democracy" and not a "Parliamentary Government", adding that representation and plurality matters.

The BJP-led central government's policies - on the now scrapped farm laws to the present Agnipath scheme - have faced severe opposition criticism. The government, say critics, has been high-handed in its approach to law making and that stakeholders are not consulted. Even suggestions to send bills to parliament committees have been rejected.

"Strong, vibrant and active opposition helps to improve the governance and corrects the functioning of the government. In an ideal world, it is the cooperative functioning of the government and the opposition which will lead to a progressive democracy. After all, Project Democracy is a joint effort of all the stakeholders," said the Chief Justice.