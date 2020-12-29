Anti-Conversion Laws In BJP States Unconstitutional: AIMIM Chief

The laws are a violation of Article 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution, Asaduddin Owaisi said (File)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today hit out at BJP governments in the states for bringing ordinances against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, claiming they violate the fundamental rights under the Constitution.

He also called the Centre's farm laws "draconian" and dared the Narendra Modi government to come out with laws on providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers and employment.

Mr Owaisi said an adult can marry anyone they want and alleged the intention of the BJP behind the laws against religious conversions was to make a mockery of the Constitution.

He was referring to recent ordinance by the Uttar Pradesh government against forcible or "dishonest" religious conversions and the Madhya Pradesh cabinet giving its nod for a similar measure today.

"These laws and ordinances issued and given nod by some BJP ruled states are against the Constitution and the BJP is creating an atmosphere of hate for the Muslim community," the Hyderabad MP told reporters.

He claimed that such laws are a blatant violation of Article 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution related to right to equality, right to life and personal liberty and right to freedom of religion respectively.

"I challenge the BJP. Why don't you make a law on providing MSP to the farmers that is the need of the hour. For so many weeks thousands of farmers are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against the draconian laws passed by the Modi government," he said.

Instead of the, the BJP is bringing ordinances against religious conversions, he claimed.

Mr Owaisi welcomed the Allahabad High Court order quashing an FIR against a Muslim man for marrying a Hindu woman and ruling that she had a right to live her life on her own terms.

The court has clearly reiterated that no government has any role to play in the personal life of an Indian citizen, he said, adding that the Supreme Court has also given a similar ruling.