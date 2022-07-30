Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Behind Rocket Attack On Punjab Police: Sources

A CCTV image from just before the attack shows the gangster Deepak and his accomplice in the area.

In a breakthrough during the investigation into the terrorist attack on a Punjab Police building in May, cops have identified two people with links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi -- the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Cops zeroed in on the attackers with help from CCTV footage of the area.

Sources said that a henchman of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is the prime accused in the RPG attack case.

On May 9, a rocket-propelled grenade or RPG was fired from the street shattering glasses at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

Deepak, Bishnoi's henchman, along with one of his accomplices, attacked the police headquarters with an RPG.

A CCTV image from just before the attack shows the gangster Deepak and his accomplice in the area. Deepak is seen talking on the phone while a young man wearing a black face mask is walking along with him.

Cops are investigating if Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and Khalistani terrorists are now using gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi in India, especially in Punjab, sources said.

These sensational revelations came up in the investigation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Chandigarh Intelligence.

Deepak, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and has more than half a dozen criminal cases registered against him.

A minor boy from UP accompanied Deepak in the attack. The minor, who is about to become an adult after three months, is on the run.

The CCTV footage shows both walking on the road towards a park where another accused involved in the attack had already kept the RPG. The due then attack the police headquarters with the grenade and flee the spot.

Deepak was involved in a sensational murder in Chandigarh a few years back. Lawrence Bishnoi had gotten a man killed despite being lodged in Bharatpur Jail in Rajasthan. The killer Raju Basaudi, part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was accompanied by Deepak.

A property dealer named Sonu Shah was brutally murdered in broad daylight by the operatives of the gang. Bishnoi was also later named and interrogated by the Chandigarh police in the case.

Deepak has been on the run since then, and the court has declared him a fugitive from court.

Deepak had also killed two students from Haryana who came to study in Chandigarh in a fight for supremacy. He murdered another person in Nanded, cops said.

When Deepak was jailed for the first time in a theft case, henchmen of jailed Bishnoi got him involved in the gang. He then spoke to Lawrence many times from the jail itself and was involved in the murders directly at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi, cops said.

The names of Pakistani terrorist Rinda and Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhwinder Singh Landa have surfaced in the RPG attack case. Lakhwinder was also a gangster earlier and used to work with Rinda.

Sources say cops are also investigating id these two terrorists are using gangsters and henchmen to spread terror in India, especially in Punjab.