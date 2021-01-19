UP Law Student Arrested For Allegedly Putting Up Vulgar Post Against PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

A disciplinary committee has been constituted against the student. (Representational)

A law student of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University has been arrested for allegedly putting up a vulgar post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, the police said.

The student was arrested on Sunday after which the university authorities also suspended him from the institution.

"The youth was arrested and jailed on Sunday under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 469 (whoever commits forgery, intending that the document or electronic record 1 forged shall harm the reputation of any party) IPC and also under Section 66 of IT Act (Punishment for sending offensive messages through communication service, etc)" senior police official, Sumit Shukla, said.

As per the FIR lodged by the police itself taking cognisance of the post, LLB first year student Arun Yadav, a resident of Panditpura village in Chauri Chaura area, posted a vulgar post on social media and also wrote an objectionable remark a few days ago that was deleted later.

As per the media cell of DDU Gorakhpur University, the IT team of varsity recorded the post and suspended him and also a disciplinary committee has been constituted against the student and it will submit the report soon.

The varsity also issued a notice against the student to present his side otherwise strict action would be taken against him. The varsity also tried to contact him but his phone was switched off.