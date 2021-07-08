'Law Of Land Is Supreme, Twitter Must Follow Rule,' Says New IT Minister

New IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shot off a warning to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, telling the social media giant "the law of the land is supreme" and urging it to follow the rules.

The warning comes amid a bitter row between Twitter and the government over the new IT rules that make social media websites (with more than 50 lakh users) more accountable for the third-party content; this effectively means Twitter has lost its immunity over user-generated content.

Earlier today the company told the Delhi High Court it needed eight weeks to appoint an grievance officer who is an Indian citizen, which is one of the provisions of the new legislation.

This was two days after the court warned Twitter against failure to follow the rules. The company is weeks past the deadline set by the government to appoint India-based grievance officers.

"How long does your process take? If Twitter thinks it can take as long it wants in our country, I will not allow that," Justice Rekha Palli of the Delhi High Court had said.

Outgoing IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad sparred several times with Twitter on this issue, frequently taking to the social media platform to berate the company for non-compliance.

Some believe Mr Prasad's (public) war with the American company was one reason he was removed from the post, with the government hoping that Mr Vaishnaw - an IAS officer with degrees from Wharton and IIT (Kanpur) can resolve issues and repair ties with Twitter.