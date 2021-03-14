Latest News Live Updates: Over 6 COVID-19 Vaccines To Come Up In India, Says Centre

Live Updates: More than 2.82 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India till now. (File)

India is looking at all "serious" post-vaccination side effects as it carries out the world's largest coronavirus immunisation drive, a top medical expert said today amid suspension of AstraZeneca shots in several countries over risk of blood clots. Panels are constantly monitoring "adverse events" for both Covishield and Covaxin, the expert added.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India. He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, while 23 crore tests have been conducted. India has developed two vaccines, which have been given to 71 countries. Many more nations are seeking the vaccines, and these are not little-known nations...Canada, Brazil and other developed countries are using Indian vaccines with a great zeal," he said.

More than 2.82 crore (2,82,18,457) vaccine doses have been administered through 4,86,314 sessions in India till now.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 15,602 fresh COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the count to 52,811, the state Health department said.

With a total of 1.13 crore infections, India has logged the second-highest number of Covid infections after the United States in the world.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 14, 2021 06:30 (IST) Uddhav Thackeray Warns Hotels, Restaurants - Don't Force Us To Impose Lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered hotels and restaurants in the state to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their premises and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered hotels and restaurants in the state to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their premises and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown.

Mar 14, 2021 06:02 (IST) Dehradun official orders lockdown in areas of Mussoorie amid rising Covid cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Dehradun district magistrate has ordered complete lockdown in Galway Cottage and St. George's School, Barlow Ganj areas in Mussoorie. In the official notification, the official said all shops and offices will remain shut in the areas, sale of essential items to be arranged by district administration.

The order said that people in these areas will need to stay indoors during the lockdown and that only one person from a family will be allowed to step out for purchasing essential items from government mobile shop in the locality.