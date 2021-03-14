India Logs 25,320 Fresh Covid Cases In A Day, Highest In Nearly 3 Months

India has recorded 1,13,59,048 cases of coronavirus since the outbreak nearly a year ago

India reported 25,320 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours - the highest daily rise in almost three months - taking the total tally to over 1.13 crore cases, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The death count increased to 1,58,607 today with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days, the data updated at 8 am showed, reported news agency PTI.

The number of fresh infections is nearly 1.7 per cent higher than that of Saturday, when the country registered 24,882 cases. Overall, India has now recorded 1,13,59,048 cases since the outbreak nearly a year ago, according to the government data.

On Saturday, 140 deaths linked to the virus were reported in a 24-hour-period that took the total number of fatalities to 1,58,446.

The country's active caseload has reached 2,10,544, which constitutes 1.8 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.7 per cent.

The number of infections reported today is the highest daily rise since December 20 when as many as 26,624 new infections were recorded.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, and Gujarat are the five states which have recorded the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours.

The situation in Maharashtra, which has consistently been reporting the highest number of cases in the country over the past one year, has been under scrutiny for a while with several districts imposing partial lockdowns and night curfews.

The state logged over 15,000 fresh cases on Saturday, for two consecutive days.

India has been witnessing a worrying spike in the rate of Covid-19 infection despite an intensive and accelerating inoculation drive through which nearly three crore vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries so far.