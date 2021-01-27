Latest News Live Updates: Over 19.5 Lakh People Vaccinated Against Covid In India, Says Centre

Beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country have crossed 19.5 lakh, centre said.

The number of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country had crossed 19.5 lakh till the evening of Monday, the 10th day of the nationwide immunisation drive, the health ministry said.

A total of 19,50,183 beneficiaries were inoculated in 35,785 sessions till 7.10 pm on Monday, including 3,34,679 in 7,171 sessions during the day, the ministry said, adding that the final report would be compiled by late in the night.

The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated till 7.10 pm on Monday since the drive was rolled out includes 2,30,119 in Karnataka, 1,55,453 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,21,615 in West Bengal, 91,110 in Gujarat, 88,200 in Bihar, 71,976 in Kerala, 68,916 in Tamil Nadu, 56,586 in Madhya Pradesh and 33,219 in Delhi, according to the provisional report.

Meanwhile, Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala will be freed today from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison after spending four years in jail in a corruption case. Ms Sasikala, a former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, will remain in the hospital as she is being treated for the coronavirus infection.

A prison official told news agency PTI that the 63-year-old will be released today, and all the formalities will be completed in the hospital. It is unclear when she will be discharged from the hospital.

Here are the Latest News LIVE Updates:

Jan 27, 2021 09:08 (IST) 100 Million Cases Worldwide, As US Seeks To Reset Its Covid Fight



More than 100 million Covid-19 cases have now been recorded worldwide, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday, as newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden pledged to ramp up the United States's struggling vaccine program. The number of cases, compiled from data provided by national health agencies, represents just a fraction of the real infections as the coronavirus has spread around the globe.

Jan 27, 2021 08:55 (IST) Ex-AIADMK Leader VK Sasikala To Be Freed From Jail After 4 Years Today



Jan 27, 2021 08:47 (IST) UK's Death Count From Covid Crosses One Lakh Mark



The UK on Tuesday hit another grim COVID-19 milestone as the country's death count from the deadly virus crossed 100,000 since the peak of the pandemic last year. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) assessment of death certificate data reveals that there have been nearly 104,000 deaths since last year. The UK government's daily death count figures rely on positive coronavirus tests in the past 28 days and are therefore slightly lower, at 98,531.