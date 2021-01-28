Kolkata Man Sent To 20 Years In Jail For Sodomising Teenaged Boy

The man has also been fined Rs 5,000 (Representational)

A court in Kolkata on Wednesday sentenced a 41-year-old man to 20 years in jail for sodomising a 14-year-boy last year.

The special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the convict and, by default, he will undergo six more months of rigorous imprisonment.

The fine should be used for meeting his medical expenses and rehabilitation of such victims, Special Judge Chinmay Chattopadhyay said in the order.

The court also directed the West Bengal government to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the teen.

The boy, a resident of Narkeldanga area of North Kolkata, was sodomised for months last year by the convict, who is his neighbour.

He was arrested after the local people caught him in the act and the boy's father filed a complaint on December 2.

