Sodomy, Lesbianism Are Unnatural Sex Offences: New Textbook For Medical Students

Sodomy or being a lesbian is an unnatural sex offence, says the latest textbook introduced by National Medical Commission for undergraduate medical students. The revised curriculum also includes discussions on sexual perversions, fetishism, and other topics, but has removed distinctions between consensual sex between queer individuals, reports the Press Trust of India.

The changes have been introduced in the forensic medicine and toxicology textbook for undergraduate students. These subjects were previously removed in 2022 following a Madras High Court directive.

The amended curriculum has also brought back topics such as the hymen and its type, and its medico-legal importance besides defining virginity and defloration, legitimacy and its medico-legal importance.

The controversial textbook also includes sexual perversions, fetishism, sadism, voyeurism, exhibitionism, transvestism, and necrophilia. However, there is no mention of consensual sex between queer individuals.

The amended curriculum has done away with the seven-hour training on disability.

The Commission claims the changes are part of an outcome-driven curriculum aligned with global trends, aiming to create an "Indian medical graduate" with requisite knowledge, skills, and values. However, critics argue that the reintroduction of these topics may perpetuate harmful attitudes towards marginalized communities.

"It was time to have a relook at all aspects of the various components in the existing regulations and guidelines, and adapt them to the changing demography, socio-economic context, perceptions, values, advancements in medical education and expectations of stakeholders," the NMC said in its Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Guidelines, 2024.

The revised curriculum also focuses on medico-legal frameworks, codes of conduct, and medical ethics, with an emphasis on alignment and integration of subjects. The commission said it aims to produce a primary care physician with skills in promotive, preventative, rehabilitative, palliative care, and referral services.

"The first contact physician needs to be skilful to perform duties of primary care physician and have requisite skills for promotive, preventative, rehabilitative, palliative care and referral services," the document said.

The move has raised concerns among medical professionals and LGBTQ+ advocates, who argue that the changes may undermine progress made in promoting inclusivity and understanding in medical education.