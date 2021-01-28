UP Anti-Terror Squad Arrests Chinese National For Illegal Funds Transfer: Police

The Chinese national was arrested from Gurgaon (Representational)

A Chinese national has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly transferring huge amount of funds through online bank accounts opened with SIM cards procured against fake identity documents.

"The arrested Chinese national has been identified as Sun Ji Ying alias Devid. He was arrested from Gurgaon on January 26," UP ATS said on Wednesday.

The ATS said it had earlier caught 14 Indians and two Chinese nationals involved in such illegal transfer of funds for use in criminal activities.

Ying's involvement in the case came to light on the basis of statements given by two other Chinese nationals arrested earlier and he was subsequently caught from Gurgaon.

Ying's business visa had already expired in January 2021, said the ATS, adding the matter is being probed further.

