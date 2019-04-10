Chinese Man Arrested At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 23 Lakh

The accused was asked to stop upon his arrival from Hong Kong. (Representational)

A Chinese national was arrested on Wednesday by Customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about Rs 23 lakh at the Delhi airport.

The accused was asked to stop upon his arrival from Hong Kong.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of one gold chain, gold bar and a gold bracelet, collectively weighing 734 grams, a statement issued by the Customs Department said.

The market value of the gold that has been seized is assessed to be Rs 23.63 lakh, it said, adding that the man was arrested.

