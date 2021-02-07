Latest News LIVE Updates: India Working On 7 More COVID-19 Vaccines, Says Health Minister

There are 1,48,590 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. (File)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the country is developing seven more COVID-19 vaccines and also working on further vaccine development to inoculate every citizen of India.

He said the Centre does not have any immediate plan to make the vaccines available in the open market and a decision will be taken as the situation demands.

The COVID-9 inoculation process for people aged above 50 will start in March, he said.

"We are not dependent only on the two vaccines as the country is working on seven more indigenous vaccines. Simultaneously, we are also working on the development of more vaccines because India is a huge country and we need more players and research to reach out to everyone," he said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 1,08,14,304 with 11,713 new cases in a day, while 1,05,10,796 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 97.19 per cent on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

There are 1,48,590 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 1.37 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,08,14,304 and the death count climbed to 1,54,918 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 95 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43 per cent.

