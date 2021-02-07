Latest News Live Updates: Over 100 Feared Dead After Glacier Breaks in Uttarakhand

PM Modi said he is reviewing the situation and has spoken to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

Ten people have died and over 100 are missing, and feared dead after a glacial break in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning, forcing the evacuation of thousands, and damaging both houses and the nearby Rishiganga and NTPC power projects. Bodies of 10 people have been recovered.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced ₹ 4 lakh compensation for the family of those killed. Mr Rawat also said teams from the police, the Army and the ITBP, as well as from the national and state disaster response forces, were "doing their best to save the lives of the workers at sites affected by the disaster".

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 1,08,26,363 with 12,059 new cases in a day, while 1,05,122,601 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 97.19 per cent on Sunday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

There are 1,48,766 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 1.37 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The death count climbed to 1,54,996 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 78 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43 per cent.

Here are Latest News Live Updates:

Feb 07, 2021 19:07 (IST) Punjab Chief Minister Prays For Well-Being Of People After Uttarakhand Glacier Burst



Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed concerns at developments in Uttarakhand and prayed for well-being of the people in Chamoli district after a massive glacier burst triggered flash floods there.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Feb 07, 2021 18:58 (IST) Amit Shah Cancels Goa Hospital Visit To Meet Shripad Naik In View Fo Uttarakhand Glacier Outburst



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday cancelled his visit to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to meet his cabinet colleague Shripad Naik in view of a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said.

Mr Shah was supposed to meet Mr Naik, who has been undergoing treatment at the GMCH since his SUV met with a road accident last month, on his way back from Sindhudurg in neighbouring Maharashtra. Mr Shah was supposed to meet Mr Naik, who has been undergoing treatment at the GMCH since his SUV met with a road accident last month, on his way back from Sindhudurg in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Feb 07, 2021 18:46 (IST) 3,200 Saplings Planted As Part Of ''Cauvery Calling'' In Tamil Nadu



A total of 3,200 saplings were planted in a farmland in Tirupur district near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Sunday as part of ''Cauvery Calling'' to recharge the river.

Species such as rosewood, sandalwood, vengai and red sanders were planted in the land of a farmer from the district, a press release from Isha Foundation, a spiritual organisation, said on Sunday.



The Cauvery Calling was launched by the founder of the foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in 2019 to promote tree-based farming on private farmlands in the Cauvery river basin. Species such as rosewood, sandalwood, vengai and red sanders were planted in the land of a farmer from the district, a press release from Isha Foundation, a spiritual organisation, said on Sunday.The Cauvery Calling was launched by the founder of the foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in 2019 to promote tree-based farming on private farmlands in the Cauvery river basin.

Feb 07, 2021 17:35 (IST) Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi Show Solidarity

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted that his government is ready to provide all possible help to the people of Uttarakhand.



"The news of the disaster from Chamoli district is very worrying, I pray to God for the safety and efficiency of all people. The government of Delhi is ready to provide all possible help to the people of Uttarakhand in this difficult time," he tweeted.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged party workers to help the affected people.



"The flood tragedy is very tragic following the glacier burst in Chamoli. My condolences are with the people of Uttarakhand. The state government should provide immediate assistance to all the victims. Congress colleagues also join hands in relief work".





Feb 07, 2021 17:29 (IST) 16 people trapped in a tunnel in one of the dam construction sites in Uttarakhand have been rescued.

Feb 07, 2021 16:50 (IST) Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Launches Awareness Campaign On Covid Vaccination In Pune



Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar flagged off a mobile exhibition to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccination and Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Pune on Sunday.

"Under this campaign, 16 specially fabricated vans will travel across 36 districts of Maharashtra to spread awareness among people," a press release by the ministry stated.



The campaign has been designed and implemented by the regional outreach bureau, Pune of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Division of the Maharashtra Health Department. The vans will also display messages through LED screens and these vans will be live tracked through GPS.



"Under this campaign, 16 specially fabricated vans will travel across 36 districts of Maharashtra to spread awareness among people," a press release by the ministry stated.The campaign has been designed and implemented by the regional outreach bureau, Pune of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Division of the Maharashtra Health Department. The vans will also display messages through LED screens and these vans will be live tracked through GPS.

Feb 07, 2021 16:28 (IST) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said no adverse weather is expected in Chamoli, Tapovan and Joshimath of Uttarakhand on February 7 and 8.

Feb 07, 2021 16:06 (IST) Nitish Kumar Calls Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Enquires About Flood Situation



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday called his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat over phone and enquired about the flood situation in the northern state, an official release said.

He offered support to Mr Rawat in this hour of crisis, the release said. He offered support to Mr Rawat in this hour of crisis, the release said.

Feb 07, 2021 15:55 (IST) "Deeply Worried About The Glacier Burst": President Kovind

Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well. - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 7, 2021

Feb 07, 2021 15:49 (IST) Over 100 Feared Dead After Glacier Break Triggers Massive Flood In Uttarakhand



Between 100 and 150 people are feared dead after a glacial break in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning.

Feb 07, 2021 15:13 (IST) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reaches near Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli; takes stock of the situation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reaches near Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli; takes stock of the situation.

Feb 07, 2021 14:57 (IST) Amit Shah speaks to Uttarakhand Chief Minister over Chamoli flood situation, assures help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat over the Chamoli flood situation and assured all possible help to the state.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauliganga river increased suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district on Sunday.

"Regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, I have spoken to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, DGs of ITBP and NDRF. All officers concerned are working on a war footing to rescue people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to Devbhoomi," Mr Shah said.



Feb 07, 2021 14:55 (IST) COVID-19: India now 3rd topmost country to give highest doses of vaccine



India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India.

The ministry said 12 states in India have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries.

Till February 7, 8 am, a total of 57.75 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers, the ministry said.

In a span of 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions. Also, a total 1,15,178 sessions have been conducted so far.



Feb 07, 2021 14:52 (IST) ITBP, NDRF teams rushed to Uttarakhand



Teams of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the National Disaster Response Force were rushed to flood-hit areas in Uttarakhand, where a glacier broke off at Joshimath and caused massive flooding in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday, officials said.

An ITBP officer said two teams of the force, comprising about 200 personnel, had moved to the affected areas from Joshimath.

The border guarding force has units based in Joshimath as part of its mandate to guard the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

As news of the disaster came in, two teams were rushed from Dehradun to Joshimath, NDRF Director General S N Pradhan added. "We are working to airlift three-four more teams from the Hindon IAF base near Delhi," he said.

Feb 07, 2021 14:39 (IST) #WATCH | 3 NDRF teams have reached there. More teams are ready to be airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. ITBP jawans are also there. I assure people of Uttarakhand that Modi govt stands with them in this difficult time. All help will be extended: HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/lYxOhr8T2Y - ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Feb 07, 2021 14:38 (IST) ITBP personnel assess the damages in Tapovan and area of Reni where flash flood occurred earlier today.

ITBP personnel assess the damages in Tapovan and area of Reni where flash flood occurred earlier today.

Feb 07, 2021 14:31 (IST) Coronavirus News: Odisha records 72 new COVID-19 cases, tally 3,35,620



Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Sunday rose to 3,35,620 after 72 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,909 as no fresh fatality was reported since Saturday, he said.

Of the 72 cases, 43 were reported from quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing.

Sundergarh reported the maximum number of new cases at 14, followed by Angul at 10 and Jharsuguda at seven.

Twelve districts, including Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara and Keonjhar, did not register any new case in the last 24 hours, the official said.



Feb 07, 2021 14:30 (IST) High alert in UP as glacier breaks off in neighbouring Uttarakhand



The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday asked authorities in all districts of the state on the banks of the Ganga river to be on a high alert and continuously monitor the water level after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand''s Chamoli district.

The disaster caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand and endangering the lives of people living along its banks.



Feb 07, 2021 13:58 (IST) Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

Feb 07, 2021 13:52 (IST) Update| NDRF teams deployed for rescue, relief of affected people; additional rescuers being airlifted from Delhi to Uttarakhand: Amit Shah

Feb 07, 2021 13:51 (IST) Update| Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, assures all possible help.

Feb 07, 2021 13:51 (IST) While in Assam, PM @narendramodi reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand. He spoke to CM @tsrawatbjp and other top officials. He took stock of the rescue and relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2021

Feb 07, 2021 13:50 (IST) Update| Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat says Alaknanda water level is 1 metre above normal but flow reducing gradually: news agency Press Trust of India

Feb 07, 2021 12:37 (IST) PM Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stones of medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo.

Feb 07, 2021 12:37 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the 'Asom Mala' programme in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district.

This initiative will boost the state's road infrastructure and contribute to Assam's economic progress and improve connectivity.



Feb 07, 2021 11:52 (IST) Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages: President Kovind



The health sector's evolution calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and use of innovation to bridge intent and execution, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday as he noted that healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo change at all stages.

He also hoped that the world has learnt the right lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages prevention, diagnosis and treatment. No single entity in the healthcare sector can deliver results and achieve outcomes," Mr Kovind said.

Addressing the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, he said the evolution of the sector calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and use of innovation to bridge intent and execution.



Feb 07, 2021 11:26 (IST) UP Government issues guidelines for reopening schools for classes 1-8



The Uttar Pradesh Government has issued guidelines for reopening of schools for classes 6-8 from February 10 and from March 1 for students of classes 1-5 amid COVID-19.

According to the Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, the classes will be held only twice a week for now and only 50 per cent of the students will be allowed to attend them.

A timetable for class one to class eight has also been announced by Director of Basic Education, Sarvandra Vikram Bahadur Singh.

The school authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures while conducting the classes.

Mid-day meals will also be provided to the students while ensuring precautionary measures in the schools.

"It will be mandatory for all the schools to get a written consent letter from parents to send their students for attending classes. Parents will also give complete information about the health status of students and about their national and international travel if any," read the guidelines.

Feb 07, 2021 11:24 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Three new COVID-19 cases in Andamans; tally at 5,000



The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,000 as three more persons have tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Sunday.

The fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

No one was cured of the disease on Saturday, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 4,932.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Altogether, 3,553 health workers have been vaccinated till February 6, the official said.

The Union Territory now has six active cases.



Feb 07, 2021 11:02 (IST) Coronavirus News Updates: One new COVID-19 case in Mizoram, tally 4,382



Mizoram on Sunday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state's tally to 4,382, an official said.

A 21-year-old woman in Aizawl tested positive for the infection, and efforts are being made to trace her contacts, the official said.

The northeastern state currently has 23 active COVID- 19 cases, while 4,350 people have recovered from the disease.

Nine people have succumbed to the infection.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 99.27 per cent, the official said.

As many as 2,14,775 samples have been examined in the state, including 466 in the last 24 hours.

Feb 07, 2021 10:29 (IST) JustIn| 12,059 fresh coronavirus cases, 3% higher than yesterday; 1.05 crore people have recovered so far, 1.54 lakh total deaths



Feb 07, 2021 09:54 (IST) Farmers' agitation against the three agriculture laws at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) enters Day 72.



Feb 07, 2021 09:54 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Jharkhand logs 41 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,18,979



At least 41 more COVID-19 cases were registered in Jharkhand, raising the tally in the state to 1,18,979, a health department official said on Sunday.

The toll stood at 1,077, with no new death reported since Saturday, he said.

Of the 41 fresh cases, 25 were recorded in Ranchi, seven in Dumka and six in East Singhbhum.

Jharkhand currently has 428 active cases, while 1,17,474 people have recovered from the infection.

As many as 9,467 samples have been examined in the state since Saturday, the official added.

Meanwhile, the health department, in a report, said 9,915 more health workers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.

Feb 07, 2021 09:47 (IST) Coronavirus News Updates: 282 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, 4 more deaths



The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,55,491 with the addition of 282 new cases of the infection, an official said on Sunday.

Apart from these cases reported on Saturday, four more people also succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll in the district to 6,178, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.42 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,46,137patients have recuperated from the infection, taking the recovery rate in the district to 96.34 per cent, the official said.

Feb 07, 2021 08:54 (IST) PM Modi to launch ''Asom Mala'', lay foundation stone of two hospitals in Assam today



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch ''Asom Mala'', a programme for state highways and major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district in Assam.

"I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the ''Asom Mala'' programme will be launched, which will boost the state's road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam's economic progress and improve connectivity," PM Modi tweeted.

"Foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will boost Assam''s health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in healthcare. This has benefitted not only Assam but also the entire Northeast," he said in another tweet added.

Feb 07, 2021 08:53 (IST) Fire breaks out at Thane MSED office, no casualty reported



A fire broke out at the State Electricity Distribution Company office in Khajuri area of Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place around 2.30 am today.

Police and fire tenders are present at the spot with two fire engines, two rescue vehicles, and four water tankers.





Feb 07, 2021 08:50 (IST) COVID-19 vaccines being sent to Afghanistan by a Mumbai-Delhi-Kabul Air India flight; visuals from Mumbai airport.

COVID-19 vaccines being sent to Afghanistan by a Mumbai-Delhi-Kabul Air India flight; visuals from Mumbai airport.

Feb 07, 2021 08:40 (IST) #COVID19 vaccines being sent to Afghanistan by a Mumbai-Delhi-Kabul Air India flight Visuals from Mumbai airport (ANI) #COVID19 vaccines being sent to Afghanistan by a Mumbai-Delhi-Kabul Air India flight Visuals from Mumbai airport (ANI)

Feb 07, 2021 08:29 (IST) #NDTVExclusive | "I have full faith in judiciary and administration": #MunawarFaruqui after his release from jail pic.twitter.com/U1IcqGfNyr - NDTV (@ndtv) February 7, 2021

Feb 07, 2021 08:29 (IST) Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan on February 12-13



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan on February 12 and February 13 to express solidarity with farmers' who are protesting against the new agricultural laws of the Centre.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken took to Twitter on Saturday to inform about Mr Gandhi's visit.

"To fight for the interest of farmers, to raise the voice of the farmers, to participate in struggle against Central government demanding the repealing of three black laws, Rahul GandhiJi will come to Rajasthan on February 12 and 13," Mr Maken posted on Twitter in Hindi.

Congress has been constantly supporting the farmers' protest on Delhi borders against three farm laws passed by the Centre.

