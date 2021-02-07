Glacier Breaks In Uttarakhand, Leaves Behind Trail Of Death, Destruction

Videos shared on social media showed the massive burst of water tearing through a narrow valley.

Over 100 feared dead after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, triggering massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning.

The flooding has forced the evacuation of thousands, and damaged both houses and the nearby Rishiganga and NTPC power projects.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted to say he had spoken to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and that he was constantlt monitoring the situation.

The government has meanwhile said the rise in water level has been contained and that there is no risk of downstream flooding.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has also announced ₹ 4 lakh financial assistance for the family of those killed.

PM Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of those killed in the incident.

A view of the damages after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.

Rescue operation underway after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.

NDRF team aiding the airlift after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.

