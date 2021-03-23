Latest News Live Updates: India Logs Biggest Single-Day Surge In Covid Cases Since Early November

Over 1.11 crore people have recovered so far in India (Representational)

As India stares at a second Covid wave, 46,951 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours - biggest single-day jump since November 7 - took the country's tally to 1,16,46,081, the government data showed Monday morning.

Of these, over 1.11 crore people have recovered so far, and 1,59,967 total deaths have been recorded.

In the last one week, India has seen the sharpest surge in fresh infections in nearly four months after the spread of virus had seemed to slow down.

Restrictions have returned in several parts of the country as government and experts say violation of protocols is leading to surge in cases.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates: