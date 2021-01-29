Latest News Live Updates: India Extends Ban On International Flights Till February 28

The centre had allowed domestic flight operations last year. (Representational)

The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till February 28, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday. "The restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the aviation regulator said in a circular.

Meanwhile, US biotech firm Novavax said on Thursday its two-shot Coronavirus vaccine showed an overall efficacy of 89.3 percent in a major Phase 3 clinical trial in Britain, and remained highly effective against a variant first identified there.

But the positive news was partly offset by other results that showed it offered significantly less protection against a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa, which is spreading rapidly around the world.

