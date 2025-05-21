Two Arrested For Hacking Websites, Posting Anti-India Message In Gujarat

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has caught two persons, including a minor, for allegedly hacking Indian websites and posting anti-India messages online, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the accused include a minor boy and an another individual identified as Jaseem Shahnawaz Ansari (a resident of Nadiad in Kheda district of Gujarat).

Both were running a Telegram channel where they shared proof of their hacking activities, they said.

During the recent Operation Sindoor, the ATS received multiple alerts about hackers targeting Indian websites.

According to ATS DIG Sunil Joshi, "We often receive information about such cyber-attacks. During the operation, we found that anti-national elements were actively trying to bring down Indian websites."

As per DIG Joshi, Inspector Dhruv Prajapati of Gujarat ATS received an input about Ansari and the minor running the 'AnonSec' channel.

A special team was formed to investigate. The phones of both suspects were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

The investigation revealed that the accused had earlier created two Telegram channels named 'EXPLOITXSEC' and 'ELITEXPLOIT' (a backup channel). These were later renamed to 'AnonSec'.

"They made the backup channel because if their channel is taken down for some reason, they can continue their activity through the backup channel," DIG Joshi said.

Though both had failed Class 12, they reportedly became highly skilled in hacking and cyber activities in just 6 to 8 months. Apart from hacking websites, they were also found posting messages against India, he said.

An FIR has been filed in connection with the case and further investigation is ongoing, he added.

