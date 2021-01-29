Farmer Protest Latest News Live Updates: Situation Tense At Delhi-UP Border, Protests Swell

"The restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the aviation regulator said in a circular.

Farmer Protest Latest News Live Updates: Situation Tense At Delhi-UP Border, Protests Swell

Coronavirus updates: India recorded a 61 per cent increase in Covid cases.

New Delhi:

India added 18,855 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,71,686, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. In the 24-hour period, India, reported 163 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,54,010.

The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till February 28, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday. "The restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the aviation regulator said in a circular.

The centre had allowed domestic flight operations last year.

Meanwhile, US biotech firm Novavax said on Thursday its two-shot Coronavirus vaccine showed an overall efficacy of 89.3 percent in a major Phase 3 clinical trial in Britain, and remained highly effective against a variant first identified there.

But the positive news was partly offset by other results that showed it offered significantly less protection against a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa, which is spreading rapidly around the world.

Here are the live updates:

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary reaches Ghazipur Border to meet farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha to meet agitating farmers at Singhu Border, inspect water and toilet facilities.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to visit Ghazipur border today to take stock of water and toilet facilities for protesting farmers
Coronavirus India updates: Delhi reports 199 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 199 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking total cases in the national capital to 6,34,524. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the recoveries in the national capital reached 6,22,114 after 119 new discharges today.

The number of deaths has mounted to 10,835 with six more deaths.

At present, Delhi has 1,575 active cases. The metropolis on Thursday reported 98.04 per cent recovery rate, while the active case rate stands at 0.24per cent.
Coronavirus updates: India's COVID-19 count has reached 1,07,01,193 which includes 1,73,740 active cases and 1,03,73,606 discharges. 
JUST IN: CBI raids 40 godowns in Punjab, samples of rice and wheat stocks seized
JUST IN: AAP leaders Satyendra Jain and Raghav Chadha to visit Singhu border at 11 am. 
Heavy police deployment at Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers protest continues
After emotional appeal of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, farmers converge at Ghazipur border. Brother Naresh Tikait calls for Mahapanchayat at 11 am in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.
After emotional appeal of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, farmers converge at Ghazipur Border. Brother Naresh Tikait calls for Mahapanchayat at 11 am in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.
JUST IN: 6 farm  leaders called for questioning by Delhi Police over January 26 tractor rally violence.
Farmers' protest live updates: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri Border


Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri Border, one of the border joints near Delhi. Farmers have been holding protest at Tikri since November end against the farm laws. (ANI)
Farmer protest at Ghazipur border: "Won't budge from protest site," says Farmer leader

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is leadeing the protest at Delhi-UP border, has declared that he is "ready to face bullets" if needed. 

"The Supreme Court has justified the peaceful sit-in. There has been no violence on the Ghazipur border. Despite this, the government is adopting a repressive policy. It is the face of the Uttar Pradesh government," Rakesh Tikait told reporters.
Farmer protests: Situation tense at Delhi-UP border, Agitating farmers raise slogans


Agitating farmers raise slogans 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', 'Inquilab Zindabad' at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh); visuals from early morning.

Uttar Pradesh Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployed left the protest site late last night.
1,000 Cops At Delhi-UP Border As Confrontation With Farmers Grows

Huge security arrangements were made at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur on Thursday evening as farmers protesting against the Centre's contentious farm laws remained locked in a face-off with the police. Uttar Pradesh decided to take action two days after the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally. The local administration had asked the farmers to end their protest and vacate the road by Thursday night. (Read full story here)
PM Modi Speaks To Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Discusses Impact Of Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone with Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday and discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The PMO said in a release that the two leaders discussed the impact of the COVID pandemic in the region, and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between India and UAE had not halted even during the health crisis, ANI reported.

Belgium inspects vaccine plant at EU request

Belgian health officials inspected a plant producing AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine Thursday, amid a dispute with the European Commission over delayed deliveries.

A spokeswoman for Belgium's Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AFMHPS) said the visit to the site in Seneffe took place at the request of the European Commission.

"We are now examining documents and data," Ann Eeckhout told AFP.
Mexico president continues Covid recovery, minister says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to recover from the coronavirus and has only mild symptoms, his interior minister said Thursday.

The 67-year-old is "very well" and performing his duties from the National Palace, said Olga Sanchez, who is standing in for Lopez Obrador at his daily news conference.

"As soon as the specialists give their approval, he will be back," she added. The health ministry reported on Wednesday that the president had experienced brief episodes of low-grade fever and a slight headache, but was making good progress, AFP reported.