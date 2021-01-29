Farmer Protest Latest News Live Updates: Situation Tense At Delhi-UP Border, Protests Swell

Coronavirus updates: India recorded a 61 per cent increase in Covid cases.

India added 18,855 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,71,686, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. In the 24-hour period, India, reported 163 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,54,010.

The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till February 28, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday. "The restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the aviation regulator said in a circular.

The centre had allowed domestic flight operations last year.

Meanwhile, US biotech firm Novavax said on Thursday its two-shot Coronavirus vaccine showed an overall efficacy of 89.3 percent in a major Phase 3 clinical trial in Britain, and remained highly effective against a variant first identified there.

But the positive news was partly offset by other results that showed it offered significantly less protection against a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa, which is spreading rapidly around the world.

Jan 29, 2021 09:59 (IST) Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha to meet agitating farmers at #SinghuBorder, inspect water and toilet facilities. #FarmersProtest

Jan 29, 2021 09:55 (IST) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to visit #ghazipurborder today to take stock of water and toilet facilities for protesting farmers

Jan 29, 2021 09:48 (IST) Coronavirus India updates: Delhi reports 199 new COVID-19 cases



Delhi reported 199 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking total cases in the national capital to 6,34,524. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the recoveries in the national capital reached 6,22,114 after 119 new discharges today.

The number of deaths has mounted to 10,835 with six more deaths.

At present, Delhi has 1,575 active cases. The metropolis on Thursday reported 98.04 per cent recovery rate, while the active case rate stands at 0.24per cent.

Jan 29, 2021 09:48 (IST) Coronavirus updates: India's COVID-19 count has reached 1,07,01,193 which includes 1,73,740 active cases and 1,03,73,606 discharges.

Jan 29, 2021 09:42 (IST) JUST IN: CBI raids 40 godowns in Punjab, samples of rice and wheat stocks seized

Jan 29, 2021 09:37 (IST) JUST IN: AAP leaders Satyendra Jain and Raghav Chadha to visit Singhu border at 11 am.

After emotional appeal of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, farmers converge at Ghazipur border. Brother Naresh Tikait calls for Mahapanchayat at 11 am in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

Jan 29, 2021 08:53 (IST) JUST IN: 6 farm leaders called for questioning by Delhi Police over January 26 tractor rally violence.

Jan 29, 2021 08:24 (IST) Farmers' protest live updates: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri Border





Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri Border, one of the border joints near Delhi. Farmers have been holding protest at Tikri since November end against the farm laws. (ANI)

Jan 29, 2021 08:13 (IST) Farmer protest at Ghazipur border: "Won't budge from protest site," says Farmer leader



Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is leadeing the protest at Delhi-UP border, has declared that he is "ready to face bullets" if needed.

"The Supreme Court has justified the peaceful sit-in. There has been no violence on the Ghazipur border. Despite this, the government is adopting a repressive policy. It is the face of the Uttar Pradesh government," Rakesh Tikait told reporters.

Jan 29, 2021 08:05 (IST) Traffic Alert

Jan 29, 2021 07:54 (IST) Farmer protests: Situation tense at Delhi-UP border, Agitating farmers raise slogans





Agitating farmers raise slogans 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', 'Inquilab Zindabad' at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh); visuals from early morning.

Uttar Pradesh Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployed left the protest site late last night.

Jan 29, 2021 07:42 (IST) 1,000 Cops At Delhi-UP Border As Confrontation With Farmers Grows



Huge security arrangements were made at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur on Thursday evening as farmers protesting against the Centre's contentious farm laws remained locked in a face-off with the police. Uttar Pradesh decided to take action two days after the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally. The local administration had asked the farmers to end their protest and vacate the road by Thursday night. (Read full story here

Jan 29, 2021 06:35 (IST) PM Modi Speaks To Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Discusses Impact Of Pandemic



Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone with Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday and discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The PMO said in a release that the two leaders discussed the impact of the COVID pandemic in the region, and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between India and UAE had not halted even during the health crisis, ANI reported.

Jan 29, 2021 06:20 (IST) Belgium inspects vaccine plant at EU request



Belgian health officials inspected a plant producing AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine Thursday, amid a dispute with the European Commission over delayed deliveries.

A spokeswoman for Belgium's Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AFMHPS) said the visit to the site in Seneffe took place at the request of the European Commission.



