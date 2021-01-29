Farmer Protest Latest News Live Updates: Situation Tense At Delhi-UP Border, Protests Swell

India added 18,855 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,71,686, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. In the 24-hour period, India, reported 163 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,54,010.
The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till February 28, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday. "The restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the aviation regulator said in a circular.
The centre had allowed domestic flight operations last year.
Meanwhile, US biotech firm Novavax said on Thursday its two-shot Coronavirus vaccine showed an overall efficacy of 89.3 percent in a major Phase 3 clinical trial in Britain, and remained highly effective against a variant first identified there.
But the positive news was partly offset by other results that showed it offered significantly less protection against a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa, which is spreading rapidly around the world.
LIVE visuals | Heavy deployment of Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel at #TikriBorder. Cement barricades put up between cops and protesters. pic.twitter.com/XslU6q3Y6N- NDTV (@ndtv) January 29, 2021
Police presence continues at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws continues. Latest visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/404XtyWnZS- ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
"Tractors will come back again," says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait of Bharatiya Kisan Union to NDTV's Saurabh Shukla#FarmersProtest#TractorRallypic.twitter.com/FWHCyKcQVA- NDTV (@ndtv) January 29, 2021
राकेश टिकैत के रोने के बाद माहौल बदल गया है, मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर के गांव सिसौली में राकेश और नरेश टिकैत के घर बाहर लोगों का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा है, जो किसान चले गए हैं वो वापस आने की बात कर रहे हैं... pic.twitter.com/zhJV6UZE07- Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) January 28, 2021
Traffic Alert- Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 29, 2021
Gazipur border closed.Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9,Road no 56, 57 A,Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point,EDM Mall,Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta.Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg, Pl take alternate route.
Farmers at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) continue sit-in protest against the Centre's #FarmLawspic.twitter.com/0W8Kz8i1OH- ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
The PMO said in a release that the two leaders discussed the impact of the COVID pandemic in the region, and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between India and UAE had not halted even during the health crisis, ANI reported.
A spokeswoman for Belgium's Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AFMHPS) said the visit to the site in Seneffe took place at the request of the European Commission.
"We are now examining documents and data," Ann Eeckhout told AFP.
The 67-year-old is "very well" and performing his duties from the National Palace, said Olga Sanchez, who is standing in for Lopez Obrador at his daily news conference.
"As soon as the specialists give their approval, he will be back," she added. The health ministry reported on Wednesday that the president had experienced brief episodes of low-grade fever and a slight headache, but was making good progress, AFP reported.