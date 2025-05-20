AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Here's How to Download

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, is set to release the answer key for the AP EAMCET/AP EAPCET 2025 shortly. Once released, candidates can access and download the answer key from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

After the provisional answer key is published, candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections regarding any discrepancies in the questions or responses. These objections will be reviewed by subject experts, and a final answer key will be issued based on the corrections. The AP EAMCET 2025 results will be declared after the release of the final key.

AP EAMCET 2025: How To Download Engineering Answer Key

Follow the steps below to check and download the answer key once it's available:

Step 1. Visit the official AP EAMCET website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link for the AP EAMCET 2025 Engineering Answer Key on the homepage

Step 3. Log in using your registration number and password/date of birth

Step 4. The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and save a copy for future reference

AP EAMCET 2025: Important Dates

Engineering exams: Held from May 21 to May 27, 2025

Agriculture and Pharmacy exams: Conducted on May 19 and 20, 2025

Result announcement: Expected in June 2025

Counselling schedule: To be released after the declaration of results

AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling: List of Required Documents

Candidates shortlisted for the counselling process must carry the following documents for verification:

AP EAMCET 2025 Rank Card

AP EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket

Study Certificates from Class VI to Intermediate

EWS Certificate (2025-26) for OC candidates (from MeeSeva)

Residence Certificate (last 7 years of qualifying study) for private candidates

Intermediate or equivalent Marks Memo

SSC/Equivalent document for Date of Birth proof

Transfer Certificate (TC)

AP Residence Certificate for parents (last 10 years, excluding employment outside AP)

Integrated Community Certificate for SC/ST/BC candidates

Income Certificate issued on or after January 1, 2020, or White Ration Card for tuition fee reimbursement

Local Status Certificate (if applicable)

Candidates are advised to prepare their documents in advance to ensure a hassle-free counselling process. For the latest updates, students should regularly check the official AP EAMCET website.